Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie 'Sikandar' has generated significant buzz in the industry and among fans due to its intriguing storyline, high production values, and star power.

For the first time Rashmika Mandanna is teaming up with the Sultan actor and the latest to join the list are Katappa aka Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar. Producer Warda S Nadiadwala shared pictures from the film set with the new entrants on her Twitter page.

She wrote in the caption, "Garma Garam pictures from the sets of SajidNadiadwala's Sikandar!!! With my fave Sathyaraj Sir. What a delight to witness our director @ARMurugadoss. Creating cinematic excellence. Cheers to another one with @prateikbabbar."

Garma Garam pictures from the sets of #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar!!! With my fave #Sathyaraj Sir ?? What a delight to witness our director @ARMurugadoss creating cinematic excellence ? Cheers to another one with @prateikbabbar ??@BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @NGEMovies… pic.twitter.com/hXLjtbcwYs — Warda S Nadiadwala ? (@WardaNadiadwala) July 4, 2024

Last month, the makers announced the star cast and wrote, "Welcoming the fabulous Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar. Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on Eid 2025."

Salman Khan also shared a picture with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. He wrote, ", "Looking forward to Eid2025 with team Sikandar. SajidNadiadwala's Sikandar. Directed by A.R.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 202."

Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film is likely to be a high-octane action-drama that revolves around the character of Sikandar, portrayed by Salman Khan. Sikandar is depicted as a complex individual with a mysterious past, navigating through challenging events that test his resilience and moral compass.

The storyline intricately weaves elements of suspense, drama, and intense action sequences, promising a gripping cinematic experience. Just like Murugadoss' earlier films, the plot is said to focus on themes of justice, revenge, and redemption, with Sikandar's journey reflecting a battle against personal demons and external adversaries. The film showcased a blend of emotional depth and adrenaline-pumping action, creating a balanced narrative that appeals to a wide audience.

It is reported that a significant budget was allocated to ensure high-quality visual effects, elaborate set designs, and breathtaking action sequences. With the right blend of action, drama and emotion, Salman fans expect Sikandar to be a blockbuster breaking the star's dull phase at the box office.

Salman was last seen in Tiger 3, which continues the story of the RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and his escapades. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film was an action-packed thrill ride with Katrina Kaif reprising her role as Zoya, Tiger's partner, adding to the excitement was the high-octane stunts, a gripping narrative, and a global backdrop.