Ileana D'Cruz is all set to embrace motherhood. The Happy Ending actress made her pregnancy announcement on social media just a few hours back and netizens are in a state of tizzy. While many want to know who the father is, there are many who are fighting the trolls and asking Ileana to just enjoy this phase.

Trolls jump in to attack

Let's take a look at some of the negative comments. "Who is the father?" asked one user. "Shaadi to kartay pehle," wrote another user. "who is child's father?" one more user asked. "Wait wasn't she dating Katrina brother ? Does that mean Kat is going to be an aunt?" read a social media comment. "Don't take tension guys KALYUG," was another social media comment.

Many come to the rescue

However, there were many who jumped in to save Ileana from the trolls. "Chill guys mind your own business she doesn't have to reveal everything in public. And we can't demand her to answer like who is father ? Are you married Bla bla bla stuffs..its her choice to get the child the way she wants. We are no one here to throw question on her. Marriages are social construction but pregnancy is natural thats why nature will never ask your marriage certificate to get impregnated you. Children can be born with wedlock and without wedlock. So educate yourself. Its purely her choice. Even her mother would not ask such insane questions. Don't poke into others life. Don't invade others privacy," a user commented.

"People asking she married and who's the father. You can have a baby without marrying and its her concern who her baby daddy is, none of ours," another user commented.