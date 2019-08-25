Kasturi Shankar has been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She received the offer to re-enter the game through secret room in Kamal Haasan-hosted show, but she turned down the request.

Kasturi had entered the show as a wild-card entrant and there were high hopes from the audience, but she turned out to be a big disappointment. She failed to prove her points, convincingly.

Firstly, she failed to earn the friendship and trust of many of the inmates. As a result, she was not considered seriously by the contestants.

She is the ninth contestant to be out of Vijay TV's show after Fathima Babu, Mohan Vaidya, Meera Mitun, Reshma Pasupuleti, Saravanan, Sakshi Agarwal, Jangiri Madhumitha and Abhirami.

However, Kasturi had the opportunity to re-enter the show through secret room, but to everyone's surprise she turned down the offer made by Kamal Haasan. According to her, the actress was expecting such a chance to come her way, but she changed her mind after listening to the voices of her children in the house.

Kasturi is missing her kids and wants to meet them.

Apart from her, Sandy, Tharshan and Cheran were in the danger zone, but in the end Kasturi got lesser votes for her survival in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 this week and her journey in the show ended in two weeks.

However, the poll conducted by The International Business Times had a different result all together. It predicted Sandy to be out of the show with Kasturi getting least number of votes for eviction.