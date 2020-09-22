Kasturi Shankar has responded to the sexual harassment allegations made by Payal Ghosh against Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The Tamil actress has said that it is difficult to prove if the victim does not have proper evidence.

She tweeted, "Actress Payal Ghosh has accused Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault. Legal view: Allegations of sexual assault without tangible or corroborative evidence are near impossible to prove . But They can ruin either one or all of the names involved. Nothing Good. [sic]"

When someone asked her if it had made such comments if it had happened someone close to her, Kasturi Shankar revealed that she herself is a victim of sexual harassment. She tweeted, "What close to me, it has happened to me. It is how it is. #behindcloseddoors. [sic]"

Nonetheless, the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant has her sympathises for the victims, but does not believe that they would get justice in court without evidence. She tweeted, "So I have complete sympathy for victims of sexual harrassment. But My personal view is not law. The due process of law is designed to discourage fake allegations and must therefore stay reliant on evidence.[sic]"

Payal Ghosh has made a shocking allegations against popular filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The actress tweeted, "@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help [sic]"