Kasthuri Shankar has raised the the temperature by posting some throwback pictures of her on her Instagram account. The actress, who was seen last year in the third season of Kamal Haasan-hosted Bigg Boss Tamil, has posted a few photos of her in swimsuit.

Missing the Normal Days

It looks like Kasthuri is missing her vacation days, especially since people are not allowed to travel freely due to the lockdown imposed by the government to prevent the spread of Coronavirus outbreak.

"This day that year... Costa rica, summer 2016... ( I wonder how swimming for sport or recreation is going to survive... Sea and beaches will be fine i think, pools are going to be badly hit)

#downmemorylane #travelholic #waterbaby #beachbabe #bikinisandbeauties #Sundayspecial. [sic]" she captioned the pictures.

Pics Going Viral

Her swimsuit pictures are now going viral. It may be recalled that many years ago the photos of her breast-feeding campaign had created a controversy.

Outspoken Nature

The actress is known for her outspoken nature on Twitter. She shares her views on most of the issues of current times. Responding to the latest development over the lockdown, she tweeted, "#lockdown4guidelines Stadiums and sport complexes can open . But no spectators. Huh? What will they be used for then? In many world countries, stadia have been turned into makeshift medical facilities. Here tho, I think it's pressure from BCCI anxious to start IPL for TV. [sic]"

Kasthuri started her career in 90s with Aatha Un Koyilile.She since, she worked in all the South Indian languages and with many leading names. In the recent times, her song in Thamizh Padam 2 had garnered her a lot of attention.

Last but not the least, the 43-year old had entered the Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house as a contestant and stayed there for a few weeks.