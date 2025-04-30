From the breathtaking mountains of Srinagar, a 13-year-old boy is making history on two wheels. Rehbar Islam Baktoo has emerged as India's youngest Mini GP rider, defying age, geography, and expectations to carve his name into the high-octane world of motorsports. While most children his age are navigating schoolbooks and playgrounds, Rehbar is chasing high-speed dreams—one lap at a time.

Rehbar's journey began at the age of six, driven by an early fascination with speed. By nine, he was already riding a custom-built Honda CBR 150. With each race, his determination only grew stronger—fueling his ambition to one day lead the pack in MotoGP, the pinnacle of motorcycle racing.

"I enjoy riding a lot, I can't express it in words," Rehbar told International Business Times. "It's really difficult to manage both riding and studies, but thanks to the support from my school, I'm able to balance both. My main goal is to represent India in MotoGP—and I'm working really hard for that."

Much of Rehbar's early exposure to racing came from accompanying his father, Imtiyaz Sultan, a well-known rider in the circuit.

"It's very important to support your children so they can follow their dreams," Imtiyaz told International Business Times. "This sport demands a lot—physically, mentally, and financially. I coach him personally and guide him at every step. We even moved to Spain, the global hub for motorcycle racing, to access the best training and exposure."

Despite his young age, Rehbar has already participated in multiple domestic and international events, including:

Ohvale Championship India 2022 TVS Championship Rookie Cup 2023 Ohvale World Championship 2023 Ovale Championship Australia 2024 Flock Enduro Races (2023, 2024, 2025) Flock Training Camp Jaipur 2025 Gaman Racing Training Camp 2025

Next up, Rehbar is gearing up for the Wild Race in Spain, scheduled for the end of April 2025.

But the journey hasn't been without setbacks. Racing at speeds of up to 150 km/h, Rehbar has endured serious crashes—one of which left him with a broken collarbone during a race in Australia.

"It's not an easy sport," says Imtiyaz. "But what amazes me is his resilience. He never backs down. He just gets back on the bike—and that makes me incredibly proud."

As Rehbar speeds ahead, he not only carries his own dream—but also the hopes of a nation that rarely sees a MotoGP aspirant rise from the Himalayas.