For nine long years, her day-to-day life revolves around the kitchen and her family. As a housewife, she was busy with life that is going smoothly and happily but Sabrina Khaliq had a desire to resume her study.

The responsibilities of her family were stopping her to continue her study which she had discontinued due to marriage at a younger age.

As she was married to an educated family, Sabrina one day mustered courage and expressed her desire to complete her study before her in-laws. After getting an encouraging response from her inlaws, she filled examination form for the Class-10th examination.

The mother of three children surprised everyone when she topped the Class-10th bi-annual examination by securing 93 percent marks. The J&K Board of School Education (JKBOSE) declared the results earlier this week.

Sabrina secured 467 out of 500 marks, the highest across Kashmir, and an A1 grade in four subjects—Maths, Urdu, Science and Social Science.

Sabrina left her studies in 2013 after passing class 9th

Sabrina Khaliq was in Class IX when she left her studies after her marriage in 2013. After marriage, she devoted herself to the family, and her kids.

"Last year, I decided to resume studies," said elated Sabrina said. "It was never easy to resume studies as a mother of three kids. After I decided to take up the challenge, it was really difficult to retain what I was studying but consistency paid off," she told the media after the declaration of the result.

The lady told that she was the brightest student during her school days but was forced to discontinue studies due to marriage at a younger age.

Sabrina said that she was not sure about getting the top position in the examination because resuming studies after a gap of nine long years was a difficult rather impossible task.

She has two daughters and a son. Her eldest daughter is eight years old and studies in Class II.

Now, she has become an inspiration for married women, who want to continue their studies but give up because of family compulsions or discouragement. "Do not stop chasing your dreams.

Work hard to realize them," she said while thanking her in-laws and friends for their encouragement

As per data 25,078 candidates appeared in the exam. As per the figures available on the JKBOSE gazette, only 8,934 could pass, making the pass percentage 35.62%. in the bi-annual examination of Class-10th winter zone.

Likely to be made a brand ambassador of adult education

A native of the Awoora village in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, near the Line of Control (LOC) the district administration is now contemplating making her the brand ambassador of adult education and the campaign to re-connect students and people who have dropped out of education. District Kupwara ranks lowest in terms of female literacy rate in Jammu and Kashmir.