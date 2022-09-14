In the infamous Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam of Jammu and Kashmir, question papers were reportedly sold at the cost of Rs 30 lakh per candidate. During the initial probe, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) established that question papers were sold to many candidates by the accused persons.

"Investigation has revealed the alleged payment of Rs.20 to 30 lakh(approx) by willing candidates and their families to the accused for accessing the question paper before the commencement of the examination", the handout issued by CBI reads.

"In this regard, involvement of a gang domiciled in Haryana, certain teachers of Jammu and Kashmir, some serving/retired personnel of CRPF, J&K Police, and JKSSB has allegedly come to light", the handout reads.

Sources said that out of 7,200 candidates who have qualified for the written exams, nearly 400 of them have paid money to the gang involved in this scam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) had entrusted the recruitment process to an agency in Bangalore and the question papers were printed and published in Haryana.

Civil servants, cops, and teachers involved in the scam

Notable CBI on Tuesday carried out raids at 36 locations across six States and Union Territories including residences of former Services Selection Board (SSB) Chairman Khalid Jehangir, Ashok Kumar, ex Controller SSB and Master Vijay Kumar, former Public Relations Officer (PRO) of former Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand besides a number of serving and retired officers/officials of Jammu and Kashmir Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), touts, beneficiaries, etc. in connection with leakage of Police Sub Inspectors examination question papers in March this year.

Raids were conducted in Jammu and Srinagar cities of J&K, Karnal, Mahendergarh, and Rewari in Haryana, Gandhidham and Kutch in Gujarat, New Delhi, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Houses of KD Bhagat, DySP District Police Lines (DPL) Jammu, Master Vijay Kumar, a resident of Panjtoot, Akhnoor and former PRO of ex-Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, Raman Sharma, Selection Grade Constable of Armed Police, Kewal Krishan alias Vicky, constable Armed Police, Sunil Pangotra, constable District Police, Amit Kumar Sharma, Pawan Sharma, and Sunil Sharma, all constables in CRPF, Jagdish Kumar, teacher and resident of Akhnoor, Suresh Kumar Sharma R/o Kaink Jageer, Akhnoor, tout, Rakesh Kumar R/o Mawa Brahamana, Akhnoor, tout, and Thoru Ram and Sons, residents of Khour, Pallanwalla, all touts.

In Bengaluru, raids were conducted at the premises of a private agency involved in conducting a written examination for Sub Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police while in Haryana, the premises of those responsible for the publication of papers and its subsequent leak were searched. House of Chartered Accountant Ajay Kumar Aron was raided at Rewari in Haryana.