A shocking incident surfaced the Valley when Hilal Ahmad Dar, a 27-year-old scholar hailing from Bemina in Srinagar did not return home after going for a trek with his friends to Ganderbal's Gangabal.

Dar is said to be missing since Sunday, June 14 after he went with five of his friends. The family members and relatives staged a silent protest on Wednesday, June 17, appealing authorities to help them trace the 27-year-old scholar.

'Did not return from the trek, phone not reachable'

According to the family, Dar who was pursuing a PhD in Management Studies at Kashmir University decided to go trekking along with his five other friends to Naranag, Ganderbal at 4 am on Sunday. The group was supposed to back on the same night of the trek.

According to the reports, Hilal was with them till 12:30 pm, Sunday before they started a trek uphill towards Nundkul Gangabal from their base camp.

As they advanced towards Gangabal, Hilal told his friends that he was tired and remained close to the base camp without walking any further. They said they even tried to find him out upon their return (to the base camp) but to no avail.

Hilal's friends are being investigated by police officials at Police station Kangan. There has been no breakthrough in the case so far.

'Save Hilal, find him': Family stages silent protest

Relatives of the missing youth assembled at Srinagar's press enclave appealing to the authority to help them find Hilal as soon as possible. The family was seen raising placards which read, 'Save Hilal', 'Family devastated', 'Help us find him' and other appeals.

According to reports, they have also appealed to the Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary to personally intervene into the matter. On social media, several missing reports are being circulated by family and friends along with phone numbers to be contacted in case of any information.