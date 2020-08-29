Kashmiri terrorist surrenders; promises to bring glory to India by studying

Four terrorists of the Al-Badr terror group were killed after an encounter broke out in the Kiloora area of South Kashmir's Shopian. The Top commander of the terror outfit was among the four killed.

Meanwhile, one terrorist was caught alive during the exchange of firing. A video of him thanking the Indian Army after surrendering has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the Al-Badr terrorist can be heard saying, "he is thankful to army who gave him an opportunity to surrender. Now he will complete his 'medical' studies and bring glory to India."

When the terrorist announced his recruitment to Al-Badr

A Twitter account, which goes by the name Kashmir Intel, shared his video along with a caption: "This was him posing with a fake AKS-74U a month ago, announcing his recruitment to Al-Badr!"

Inspector-General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that four terrorists of Al-Badr were killed. He went on to further say that among the slain terrorists, district commander Shakoor Parray and Suhail Bhat had abducted and killed Khonmoh Panch.

As per reports, a joint team of Police, Indian Army's 44RR and the CRPF launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Kiloora. As the forces encircled the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists opened fired upon them. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

(With agency inputs)