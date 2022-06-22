.

At least 20 Kashmiri students of the Quaid-e-Azam University of Islamabad in Pakistan were seriously injured when they were attacked by local students over a trivial issue of hostel accommodation.

Enraged over the indifferent attitude of the University authorities, the helpless Kashmiri students have started an indefinite dharna on the campus to highlight atrocities being committed on them by local students of Pakistan under the banner of the Punjabi Student Council.

According to reports in Pakistani media, students of the Punjabi Council assaulted students of Kashmir in front of the School of Political Sciences and International Relations. Kashmiri students were attacked with sticks and rods.

An FIR has been registered against members of the Punjab Council for brutally attacking Kashmiri students at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Pakistan.#KashmiriStudentsUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/mmI7iB2m7c — Akmal Jarall (@aakmaljarall) June 21, 2022

Pakistani media reported that the guards of the University remained silent spectators during the assault on Kashmiri students who were mercilessly beaten by Pakistani students.

An FIR has been registered against members of the Punjabi Council for brutally attacking Kashmiri students at Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad Pakistan.

Kashmiri students to hold protest on Thursday

Enraged over the "inhuman" attitude of the University authorities, students from Kashmir have decided to hold a protest in Islamabad on Thursday. Students have appealed to members of the civil society to gather outside National Press Club Islamabad to protest against the attack.

A PoJK-based Jammu Kashmir National Student Federation has supported Kashmiri students and demanded that goons who have attacked Kashmiri students should be held responsible and arrested.

Over 100 students from Kashmir go to Pakistan for higher studies annually

Every year over 100 students from Kashmir Valley usually go to Pakistan for higher studies, especially for MBBS.

After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Jammu and Kashmir Police unearthed a module funding terror groups through auctioning of MBBS seats, the University Grand Commission (UGC) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), recently, advised students not to take admission in any educational institution in Pakistan.

Those who have enrolled themselves in degree colleges in Pakistan will not be eligible for a job or to pursue higher education in India on the basis of degrees acquired in the neighbouring country.