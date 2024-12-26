Ayaan Sajad, a 12-year-old prodigy singer from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, was conferred with the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 in a momentous event held in New Delhi. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu, recognizing Ayaan's extraordinary accomplishments in the fields of art and culture. The Bal Puraskar is the highest honor bestowed upon children who have demonstrated exceptional achievements in various domains, including social service, innovation, sports, bravery, art, and scholastic pursuits.

Ayaan's journey to this prestigious recognition is a witness to his exceptional talent and unwavering dedication. His work, which has captivated audiences far and wide, is a reflection of not only his individual brilliance but also the vibrant cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. His commitment to his craft and his ability to bring stories and traditions to life through his art have earned him widespread recognition and admiration.

The award ceremony was a proud moment for Ayaan, his family, and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In the presence of distinguished dignitaries and fellow awardees, Ayaan received the honor from the President of India, who lauded the young achievers for their significant contributions to the nation's progress.

Ayaan's journey to fame began with small functions and marriages, where he showcased his talent. He also participated in many singing competitions to gain exposure. His big break came when he met a local radio jockey, RJ Umer, who gave him a chance to perform on stage. This opportunity marked the beginning of his journey to stardom.

Ayaan's songs, deeply rooted in the Kashmiri tradition, have become an internet sensation, garnering millions of views and trending in the valley. His song 'Bedard Dadi Chane,' sung in the Kashmiri language with a Sufi theme and pop-rap, added a unique twist to the melody. The song, produced by RJ Umar Nisar in association with Achabal Open Mic under Mashq Talks - Music, featured Ayaan Sajad, Afnan Gull, and Khalid Muntazir. The original song was written by the seventeenth-century Kashmiri Sufi poet Shamas Fakeer.

