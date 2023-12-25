After a three-decade-long battle for justice, a senior couple, Sarla Koul and Tej Kishen Koul, in the district of Budgam, Kashmir, can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The Koul family's relentless fight against government encroachment on their land has finally ended.

The saga began 30 years ago when Mrs. Koul discovered that her land had fallen victim to encroachment by the J&K Power Development Department. Unapproved high-tension wires were installed, endangering the family's safety, and even their fruit-bearing trees were cut down. Adding to the injustice, the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and JalShakti Department laid water pipes through their property. All this happened when the family was not present at their home.

Speaking to IBTimes, Mrs. Koul shared, "We were already troubled by communal discrimination, receiving death threats, and what not. Adding to our ordeals, the power department came in and installed high-tension wires in our compound from three sides when we were not at home. If that wasn't enough, the JalShakti Department laid those massive water pipes through our property."

Their plight gained public attention when Danish M, a senior journalist, took to social media, urging immediate redressal. Mrs. Koul emphasized Danish's crucial role in escalating the matter to the right departments, stating, "I troubled Danish a lot. If any problem arose, I would just call Danish and tell him I'm in trouble. He would immediately call the DC office for assistance. Danish helped me a lot through my troubles."

Calls for justice led to assurances from government officials, including the then DC Budgam. But they couldn't get past bureaucratic hurdles, leaving the Koul family in despair even as 2023 unfolded.

Justice served after 30 years

In a momentous turn of events, December 2023 saw the triumphant end to Sarla and Tej Kishen Koul's three-decade-long perseverance. Budgam Deputy Commissioner Akshay Labroo and his team's intervention led to the removal of illegal electric lines by Kashmir Power Discom, bringing an end to the family's arduous battle.

Expressing her joy, Mrs. Koul shared, "When I went out today, I was so happy. I told everyone how this battle of 30 years was finally over. It was as if I had gotten out of jail. I told DC PA Altaf the same thing. Everyone, from the lineman to the foreman, was happy too. All my relatives, who had advised me against continuing my fight, also congratulated me."

The Koul family expressed gratitude to Budgam DC Akshay Labroo, the entire team, the power department, and the administration for their unwavering support. Mrs. Koul particularly thanked Danish M, emphasizing his pivotal role in shaking the government departments into action.

Danish, while not providing a statement, expressed his satisfaction that the Koul family's long struggle for justice has finally come to an end, bringing happiness to their lives.