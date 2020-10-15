The artisans of Jammu and Kashmir have reasons to smile. Flipkart has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Govt of J&K to give a push to the local arts, crafts, and handloom sectors by bringing them into the e-commerce fold.

While signing the MoU, Manoj Sinha, Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, UT of J&K, was also present. It was signed through a virtual ceremony between Hashmat Ali Yatoo, Managing Director J&K Handlooms, and Handicraft Corporation and Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of the Flipkart group.

Major boost to Kashmiri artisans

Artisans and weavers from the UT of J&K were also present at the event as they look forward to reach out to the rest of the country through their work.

Local artisans of J&K are known for their fine work and versatile art but they often do not get the opportunities they deserve. This partnership under the Flipkart Samarth program, which has already completed one year, will enable J&K's local artisans, weavers, and craftsmen to reach out to millions of people.

The MoU states that the Union Territory's local weavers and artisans will get promoted through Flipkart besides individual master artisans and weavers associated with the local government.

Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, UT of J&K, was quoted as saying that, "It is a historical day today for the artisans and weavers, of J&K as we will progress with this partnership." He added that the people in the valley will get the much-needed economic boost through this project.

Commenting on the MoU, Hashmat Ali Yaato (KAS) Managing Director, J&K Handloom & Handicrafts Corporation, said, "Jammu and Kashmir handloom and handicrafts corporation is delighted to enter into an MoU with flipkart India that will open vast business prospects for the world-famous artifacts of skilled artisans, craftsmen and women of the UT of J&K."

Rajneesh Kumar from the Flipkart Group further stated that Flipkart was excited to join hands with J&K handloom and handicrafts.

Flipkart has a vast seller base and is working with 85,000 sellers and micro businesses in north India alone.

The Samarth program has also strengthened its benefits, including a commission waiver for the first six months. The main aim of the program is to provide a platform to local artisans and weavers to take their business to an all-new level.