A Kashmiri girl has gone missing in Hyderabad since December 22 after which the Police registered a kidnapping case in this regard.



Shahina Begum who resides in the Limrah colony of Ghulam Murtaza Chowni, Falaknuma lodged a complaint with Chatrinaka police saying that on December 22 her daughter Naziya Bano went to a medical shop and did not return home, as per TOI reports.

Whereabouts of suspects cannot be traced immediately

After searching everywhere in the area, the parents could not find her. The missing girl's mother suspected that it was a case of kidnapping after which the Police have registered a case under section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

B Mahesh sub-inspector said, "We have been searching in all possible places in the area. Since the missing girl and the suspect are not using mobile phones, their whereabouts cannot be traced immediately," said