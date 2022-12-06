An honest taxi driver on Tuesday returned gold worth Rs 10 lakh to a tourist in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam resort.

The president of Pahalgam taxi stand said that Akash Farooq Wani, a taxi driver in the tourist resort has returned gold worth Rs 10 lakh to a tourist from Hyderabad.

"The tourist had forgotten the bag containing the gold in the taxi. The tourist informed the taxi stand president that he had forgotten the gold in the taxi that he had hired from the stand.

"When we informed the driver, he searched his taxi and found the bag which was returned to the tourist.

"The tourist had come back from Srinagar airport when he remembered having forgotten the bag in the vehicle. He has expressed gratitude to the taxi driver," the taxi stand president said.

