In yet another recognition at a prestigious global event, Mir Arshad Hussain, a noted papier-mâché craftsman from Bota Kadal, Lal Bazar, has been conferred with the first prize and a Diploma of Honor at the 9th International Fajr Festival of Handicrafts, Sarv-e-Simin, in Tehran by the Iranian Minister for Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, Seyed Reza Salehi Amiri.

Mir Arshad's papier-mâché wall plate, which presented an exemplary fusion of traditional and contemporary motifs of Kashmir, triumphed over 7,000 other global entries to secure the first prize at the festival, along with a cash award of Rs 65,000.

The festival showcased outstanding and valuable works crafted by master artisans and renowned designers from all over the world, setting the highest standards of excellence and originality.

One of the highlights of the award remains the honorable mention by the Iranian Culture Minister addressed to Mir Arshad, in which he attributed the award to the artisan's invaluable efforts and innovative approach to elevating handicrafts. "Your creations, through your masterful hands, stand as a testament to skill, passion, and dedication to the cultural and artistic legacy of the world," the citation read.

Director of Handicrafts and Handloom, Kashmir, Mussarat Islam, met and congratulated Mir Arshad on this rare honor and expressed hope that this international recognition would inspire many others to take Kashmir's famed handicrafts to the next level.

An IT engineer by qualification and a master craftsman by choice, Mir Arshad extended his full support to the Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Kashmir, in its endeavor to promote unique crafts like papier-mâché, which have significant potential in overseas markets.

Accreditation of J&K's First NABL Testing Lab at IICT Renewed

Earlier, in a major boost to the export of world-famous hand-knotted carpets from Kashmir, the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration (NABL), the sole authority for granting accreditation for all types of testing in the country, renewed the accreditation of the Carpet Testing Lab at the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT).

IICT Testing Lab, the first accredited textile lab in J&K, successfully fulfilled all requisite formalities for renewal in line with the Quality Management System as per NABL guidelines, based on recommendations from nominated experts.

Sharing details, Director IICT, Zubair Ahmad, said that the accreditation has strengthened the credibility of the testing facility, including GI tagging and labeling of Kashmir hand-knotted carpets through the cloud-based QR code mechanism. "The accreditation has been renewed vide No. 12654 after NABL experts completed the technical audit and on-site surveillance of the testing laboratory on November 9-10 last year," he stated.

IICT Certified Around 16,000 Carpets

Since its inception in 2022, the IICT lab has tested and certified approximately 16,000 carpets, significantly boosting export sales in overseas markets. "We urge all business associates in the carpet sector to approach our lab for GI testing and labeling, which will enhance sales and build trust among buyers amidst the stiff challenges posed by counterfeit products," he advised.

The Director further stated that the IICT testing lab became the first in Jammu & Kashmir to be granted the prestigious NABL accreditation in the textiles sector in 2023, in accordance with ISO/IEC standards. "The accreditation renewal will go a long way in facilitating the testing and quality certification of not only hand-knotted carpets but also other non-GI textile products in the Kashmir Valley, ensuring conformity with ISO standards," he added.