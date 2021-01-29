A shocking incident surfaced on social media after which a private coaching centre in Jammu and Kashmir melted with shame for punishing their students in a merciless and cold manner.

The brutality of the punishment was such that the students were asked to take off their shoes and stand bare feet on the snow after they failed to pay tuition fees.

Kulgam's 'A1 coaching centre' allegedly forced students to stand in the snow barefoot after they failed to pay tuition fee.

Example of inhumanity & cruelty: Netizens react to the merciless punishment

An image of the incident was widely circulated on social media after which netizens across the country were left enraged at the merciless punishment given to the students demanding action from the state government and police.

One tweeted, "These innocent students who are barefooted in this harsh winter are example of inhumanity & cruelty. They did not pay a tuition fee of private tuition centre in Kulgam and see how teachers react to them. Kindly share inhumanity."

'We can't believe that any coaching centre can stoop so low': Parents react

As per local reports, an unidentified parent told the local news agency that they were shocked over the incident and filed a complaint at police station Devsar. "We can't believe that any coaching centre can stoop so low force students to stand bare feet on snow in this bone-chilling cold merely for not paying the fee," one of the parents said.

When the institute was contacted, reportedly one of the owners from the A1-Coaching Centre refuted all the allegations. After the matter was taken into cognizance by the Police, the coaching centre's management tendered an apology and gave in writing that such behaviour won't be repeated in future, as per the local reports.

Meanwhile, the cold wave further intensified in the Kashmir Valley on Friday as the mercury dipped to minus 7.7 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.