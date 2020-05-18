The death toll due to the coronavirus infection increases in Kashmir Valley as it recorded the second death on a day on Monday, May 18. The death toll in the valley thus reached 15 as a 65-year-old Covid-19 patient from Kulgam died at the CD hospital here.

65-year old dies in Kulgam

"A 65-year-old female from Kulgam, who was admitted in Surgical ICU in SMHS Hospital as case of sub dural haemorrhage (SDH) tested positive for Covid today morning and was shifted to CD Hospital Srinagar where immediately after admission she had cardiac arrest and instantly died," Dr Salim, concerned nodal officer told GNS.

Earlier, a 75-year-old man from Anantnag died at the CD hospital.

The deaths come a day after a 29-year-old woman with underlying ailments died at the CD hospital here. She was the youngest victim of the dreaded disease in J&K so far.

With the latest fatality, 15 persons have died due to the disease so far in Jammu and Kashmir—13 of them in Kashmir and two in the Jammu division.

The Srinagar district has reported 5 of the deaths, highest in any district, followed by Baramulla (3), 2 in Anantnag while one each has been reported in Bandipora, Budgam, Kulgam, Udhampur, and Jammu.