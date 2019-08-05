Kashmir continues to remain on the edge as restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district have been imposed. Mobile internet services were snapped in many areas across the Valley as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.
Top political leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah and Sajad Lone, were placed under house arrest late Sunday. Schools and colleges in Jammu, Kishtwar, Resai, Doda and Udhampur districts were ordered to remain close and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels.
The move comes at a time when Kashmir has plunged into uncertainty amid rumours of imminent abrogation of Article 35A of the Constitution and the administration calling off the Amarnath Yatra and asking all tourists to vacate the state immediately.
Live Updates
Amit Shah to end J&K suspense?
Amit Shah is in Rajya Sabha. He will address the Upper House shortly.
PM Modi arrives in Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Parliament.
Bipin Rawat's visit to Jaisalmer called off
News agency PTI reported that Army chief Bipin Rawat's visit to Jaisalmer has been called off amid crisis in Kashmir. Bipin Rawat was supposed to inaugurate an event on today evening.
Can't pretend it's just another Monday morning: Anand Mahindra On Kashmir turmoil
Speaking on the massive troop deployment in Jammu and Kashmir and the house arrest of top political leaders, Industrialist Anand Mahindra said, "Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive."
Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive.— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 5, 2019
Amit Shah reaches Parliament, to address Rajya Sabha at 11 am and Lok Sabha at 12 pm
WATCH | Visuals from Vikram Chowk in Jammu amid tightened security
#WATCH: Latest visuals from Vikram Chowk in Jammu; security has been tightened in the city. #JammuandKashmir pic.twitter.com/qW7SJFsHm8— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Cabinet meeting ends
The Cabinet meeting chaired by PM Modi has concluded. Union Home Minister and BJP President Amit Shah will address both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Kashmir.
Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti put under house arrest
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will not be allowed to move out of their houses as strict restrictions are imposed in the Kashmir Valley.
In a series of tweets, Omar Abdullah said, "I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight."
The former J&K CM added, "The process had already started for other mainstream leaders". "No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," his tweet read.
In another tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that whatever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM."
Mehbooba Mufti said, "How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India."
WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir situation
#WATCH: Security forces deployed in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/lXiuzB9rQJ— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Kashmir: Photos from this morning
Section 144 imposed, security tightened in Kashmir
Jammu & Kashmir: Security tightened in Srinagar in view of the imposition of section 144 CrPC from midnight 5th August. pic.twitter.com/qErNGidUDi— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2019
Key Kashmir meet
The Union cabinet meeting started at 9:30 am at the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday, August 5, amid uncertainty in Jammu and Kashmir. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), includes PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Ajit Doval. All the members are present PM Modi's residence.