Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti will not be allowed to move out of their houses as strict restrictions are imposed in the Kashmir Valley.

In a series of tweets, Omar Abdullah said, "I believe I'm being placed under house arrest from midnight tonight."

The former J&K CM added, "The process had already started for other mainstream leaders". "No way of knowing if this is true but if it is then I'll see all of you on the other side of whatever is in store. Allah save us," his tweet read.

In another tweet, Omar Abdullah said, "To the people of Kashmir, we don't know what is in store for us but I am a firm believer that whatever Almighty Allah has planned it is always for the better, we may not see it now but we must never doubt his ways. Good luck to everyone, stay safe & above all PLEASE STAY CALM."

Mehbooba Mufti said, "How ironic that elected representatives like us who fought for peace are under house arrest. The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K. The same Kashmir that chose a secular democratic India is facing oppression of unimaginable magnitude. Wake up India."