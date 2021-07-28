The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecasts heavy rainfall in many places across J&K, including Srinagar. The current spell of widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, IMD had predicted. Now, MeT Centre in Srinagar has issued flash flood alert in Kashmir's low-lying areas.

As per the official alert, sloppy areas may expect landslides and mudslides besides flash floods, which is also likely in places with a history of such events.

"The system is forecasting heavy rainfall activity over north and east India during the next three-four days even as low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh has become less marked," the IMD had said on Tuesday.

In view of this, the people of J&K have been advised to stay vigilant and prepare for any calamity.