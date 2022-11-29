After remarks of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid on the movie Kashmir Files set off a controversy, The Kashmir Files' actor and producer Pallavi Joshi slammed his comments. Meanwhile, the director of the film Vivek Agnihotri took to his Instagram handle to share a video and wrote, "

On Monday, IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid, at the closing ceremony of the film festival, called the film 'Kashmir Files' "propaganda, vulgar". His remarks which have since gone viral have invited widespread criticism.

Pallavi Joshi, who starred in and co-produced the film, said, "For decades the international community remained silent on the sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit Community. After 3 decades, the Indian film industry finally realised that it needs to tell India's story truthfully and objectively."

"Vivek and I were always aware that there are elements that would not like to see the stark truth on the screen, but it is very unfortunate that a creative platform was used for a political agenda to preserve an old, false and jaded narrative about Kashmir. We are overwhelmed by the way people of India rose to defend The Kashmir Files against the rude and vulgar statements of a genocide denier."

Vivek in a video said, "This is nothing new for me. Because such things are often said by terrorist organizations, urban Naxals, and by those who want to divide the country. What is shocking to me is that the narrative supported by those who wish to separate Kashmir from India was voiced at the stage of an event organized by the government of India. And a few who live in India used it against the country. Who are these people?"

"These are the same people who called this film propaganda since the day I started working on the film. The film was made after interviewing more than 700 people whose family members were cut into pieces and gang raped. Were all those people talking propaganda or vulgar?," Agnihotri further said.

"I challenge... the legendary filmmaker who came from Israel, that if they can prove any single shot, event or dialogue is not completely true then I will quit filmmaking. Who are these people who stand up against India every time?," Agnihotri concluded.

Nadav Lapid's Statement

In his speech, he said, "All (Jury) of us were disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, the Kashmir Files. That felt like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to openly share these feelings here with you on this stage. In the spirit of this festival, can surely also accept a critical discussion, which is essential for art and life."