In his speech, Nadav Lapid, the Jury Head at the International Film Festival of India said the film disturbing, shocking and also added that it was an "inappropriate selection" for such a platform.

The Israeli filmmaker said, "We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival."

Vivek Agnihotri hit back at the comments made against the film, followed by Anupam Kher.

What Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher reacted

"GM. Truth is the most dangerous thing. It can make people lie. #CreativeConsciousness," Agnihotri wrote. Anupam Kher also reacted with a cryptic post and shared a picture of himself from the film and several stills from The Schindler's List.

The 1993 classic revolved around a German industrialist who saved refugees from the holocaust. Sharing the picture, Kher wrote in Hindi that no matter the height of the lies, truth will always stand taller.

Darshan Kumar, who played a pivotal role in the film, told TOI, "Everyone has their own individual opinions on anything they see and perceive. But one can't deny the fact that The Kashmir Files is a film which has depicted the actual plight of the Kashmiri pandit community, who are still fighting for justice against the brutal acts of terrorism. So this film is not based on vulgarity but on reality."