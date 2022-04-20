's The Kashmir Files is all set to go global. The film will premiere in Israel with subtitles in Hebrew on April 28. "BRILLIANT NEWS: On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It's is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity," the director shared the news on his Twitter handle.

I am told that this such a huge demand for a Hindi film is the FIRST TIME EVER in Israel for an Indian film. The film is subtitled in HEBREW. #TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/iMlP4PAPrH — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 20, 2022

The film made on a low budget went on to collect the record-breaking numbers at the box office globally. The film narrated the story of the exodus of Kashmiri pandits during a separatist militant insurgency. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the exodus drama also features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, and Chinmay Mandlekar in pivotal roles.

Produced jointly by Zee Studios, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Vivek Agnihotri, the film graced theatres on 11th March. Initially, the film was released on over 630 screens in India but due to popular demand, it was later increased to 4,000 screens. It went on to collect a whopping 300 crores at the box office.

The film has been receiving accolades from all the quarters ever since its release. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the film. Director Vivek Agnihotri, his wife, actress Pallavi Joshi, and the film's producer Abhishek met the PM at his office. Soon the film is likely to have its OTT premiere on ZEE5 in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.