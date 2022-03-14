Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files has been at the epicentre of controversies ever since its launch. The film revolves around the exodus of Kashmiri pandits during a separatist militant insurgency in the 90s.

The star cast includes Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi and others. The film received an overwhelming reception at the box office and cashed in 3.55 crore on opening day, further jumped to Rs 8.25 crore on its second day. Gujarat, Madhya Prades, Karnataka and Haryana declared it tax-free.

The film has been receiving accolades from all the quarters since it's release. The team also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who congratulated them and appreciated. Director Vivek Agnihotri, his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi, and the film's producer Abhishek met the PM at his office on Sunday.

Actor Akshay Kumar too heaped praises for the film. He tweeted, "Hearing incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe."

Meanwhile, actress Kangana Ranaut shared a long post criticising the film industry for their silence and ignorance of the film. "Please notice the pin-drop silence in the film industry about #thekashmirfiles not just content even its business is exemplary... investment and profit proportion might be such a case study that it will be the most successful and profitable film of the year. It also broke many myths about theatres being exclusive for big budgets event films or visual/VFX spectacles post-pandemic, it is breaking every myth and preconceived notion that was there and bringing back the audiences to the theatres, 6 am shows in multiplexes are full it's unbelievable!!!" She wrote.

She further stated, "Bullydawood (a term she uses for Bollywood) and its bullies are in complete silence. While the whole world is watching, they are in complete silence."

The film was in the mid of controversy after the director accused comedian Kapil Sharma and his team of denying promotion on their show. Later, a petition was filed in UP to stay its release. However, the team triumphed over all the hurdles and release them as per plans.