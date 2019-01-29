After several twists and turns, Star Plus' popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is up for some more drama in the upcoming episodes.

While in the recent episodes, everyone created a big deal out of Anurag (Parth Samthaan) rescuing Prerna (Erica Fernandes) from a fire outbreak and the former spotting Naveen in the accident area, in the promo of the upcoming episode, which will be aired on January 29, Komolika (Hina Khan) learns about Anurag's true feeling for Prerna.

Komolika will be seen overhearing Anupam and Anurag's conversation where the former tells Anurag that he wants him and Prerna to be together and also advises Anurag to express his feeling whenever he is comfortable.

Not just Anupam, Moloy too is fond of Anurag and Prerna. In the promo, he is seen asking Anurag why he can't bond with a girl like Prerna but settling with someone like Mishka, whom he doesn't love. Anurag tries to ignore Moloy's words as he didn't want his father to figure out his true feelings for Prerna.

With the evil lady Komolika learning about Anurag's feeling for Prerna, it will now be interesting to watch in the upcoming episodes, how she stops them from getting close.

Also, given that Naveen has made a re-entry on the show and is trying to get close to Prerna, it remains to be seen if Komolika uses him to keep Anurag and Prerna separate.

It should be reminded to the readers that Komolika is supposedly a friend of Naveen but for some reason she has no recollection of ever meeting him. This happened in one of the previous episodes when Komolika's introduction was made on the show and Mohini told her and Mishka about Naveen's backstory.

Will Naveen help Komolika? Or, will the evil lady rush to get Mishka marry Anurag at the earliest. Only time will tell.