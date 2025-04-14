Popular TV actor Pooja Banerjee, known for her roles in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, announced her second pregnancy last month. She revealed the news with a beautiful maternity photoshoot on Instagram, sharing that her daughter Sana will soon become a big sister.

Pregnant Pooja Banerjee radiates in red; cradles her baby bump during baby shower

Recently, Pooja took to Instagram again to share more joyful moments with her fans and followers, posting pictures from her maternity shoot. Radiating a pregnancy glow, she was seen lovingly cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the pictures, "@sanassejwaal is going to be a BIG SISTER soon...", along with several evil eye emojis.

For the maternity photoshoot, Pooja opted for a silver body-hugging gown with a dramatic trail.

On Sunday, Pooja's close friends hosted a baby shower for the soon-to-be mom. In the videos and pictures shared on social media, Pooja looked radiant in a flowing and comfy red gown. Her close friends, including Shubhavi Choksey, and other celebrities were also present to celebrate the occasion.

Pooja got married to Sandeep Sejwal in 2017. She welcomed her first child, a daughter Sana in 2022. The actor revealed that she and her husband always dreamed of having two children and are thrilled to see it come true.

Speaking to ETimes, she shared that, just like her first pregnancy, she is staying calm and not worrying about unnecessary things. "One thing that is different this time is that Sandeep is able to spend more time with me. He has been a great support," she said.

She added, "I am in a great space currently and spending this time meditating, swimming and doing things I like. During my first pregnancy, I was working till I was due, but this time, I decided to take it easy".

Pooja's second baby is due in June 2025.