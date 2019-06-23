Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has brought a new set of twists and turns with the dramatic entry of Mr. Bajaj played by Karan Singh Grover, who has made everyone drool over his hot salt and pepper look. However, Karan is aware of the comparisons that will be drawn between his portayal of the iconic character to that of Ronit Roy who originally played the role of Mr. Bajaj in the show which continued to air on television from 2001 to 2008.

"No one in our industry can play Rishabh Bajaj the way Ronit Roy played it and I do not even dare to touch that. That is a different level of iconic performance, holds a value and no one can match up to that. It would be stupid of me to copy it or anything like that. However, I know there is a fan base of Mr. Bajaj's character as well as my fans. So, the comparison is inevitable," Karan Singh Grover told IANS.

There's no doubt that Karan has made a stunning comeback on television after six years and is quite happy with the way the entertainment business has evolved.

"My show 'Dill Mill Gaye' was about youngsters, there were no derogatory projection of women or girls. I believe women are powerful and they should be projected in that way. Earlier not just on-screen, but in real life too, men had a tendency to control women and that stereotyping was happening in their roles in daily life as well as on-screen.

"Thank God the world is a place where much-evolved people are living, as they have understood the reality that women are much superior beings," Karan said.

(With IANS Inputs)