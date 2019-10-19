Karan Singh Grover brought a different charm altogether to his Mr. Bajaj role in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and made everyone drool over his salt and pepper look. So it was quite heartbreaking news for his fans to learn about his exit from the show. However, there's some good news for his fans as the actor has now hinted at his return to the show.

Unlike the previous season, the storyline of the show was written in such a manner that Mr Bajaj's character had to end at this point. But Karan has now confirmed that this was not the end to his character of Mr Rishabh Bajaj.

"As the story takes its natural course, the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj has come to an end. However, I want you all to know this is an au revoir rather than a farewell," Karan Singh Grover was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

He further added that it was a mutual decision from the makers to discontinue his character as the story took further course in the show. He also said that it was pleasure for him to collaborate with Ekta Kapoor in the show and loved stepping into the shoes of Ronit Roy, who played the role in the first season. He also thanked the writers for making the character suit his personality and turning it into a badass one.

Earlier, it was reported that Karan was unhappy with how his role was shaping up in the show which prompted him to leave the show mid-way. However, Karan rubbished the reports saying that he loved playing the character and there was no reason for him to exit the show.