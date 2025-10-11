Karwa Chauth is one of the most glamorous and looked-forward-to festivals for our Bollywood divas. From the newly married actresses to the veteran Bollywood wives, everyone gathers together to celebrate the big day wrapped in style and tradition. And this year was no different.

From our desi girl Priyanka Chopra, mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra to Karwa Chauth regular Shilpa Shetty, Neelam Kothari and Sunita Kapoor; everyone celebrated the festival for their husbands in a grand way.

Priyanka Chopra: PeeCee had a rather good surprise on Karwa Chauth as Nick Jonas came rushing from the middle of his tour to be with his wife on the auspicious day. She also thanked her mother-in-law for sending sargi and her mother for bringing food from Vikas Khanna's restaurant for her to break her fast.

"Surprise!! Daddy's back! In the middle of intense touring, when he comes back home, to make sure he spends Karva chauth with me every year, when my mother-in-law sends me my Sargi the day before, and my mother brings back delicious food made by Vikas khanna from @bungalowny to break my fast... this is what my dreams were made of. Thank you for being my true chaand. Love you forever and always @nickjonas," she wrote on social media.

Parineeti Chopra: Mommy-to-be Parineeti Chopra celebrated the day with Raghav Chadha at their Delhi residence. The couple seemed to embrace the moment as they celebrated the festival last time before turning into parents. "My chaand - my love. Happy Karwachauth!" she wrote.

Mouni Roy: The Bengali beauty also decked up to worship the moon and pray for the long life of her husband, Suraj Nambiar. Mouni shared several pictures of herself and Suraj celebrating the festival of marriage.

Rakul Preet Singh: It was a time for double celebration for Rakul Preet Singh who also celebrated her birthday the same day. Rakul took to social media to share lovey dovey pictures with husband, Jackky Bhagnani. She captioned the post, "Happy Karvachauth from us to you. And now let's eat cake."

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty celebrated Karwa Chauth with her Bollywood friends at Anil Kapoor's wife, Sunita Kapoor's home. Sharing a video from the night, the leggy lass wrote, "Karvachauth ki raat. As usual so impeccably done by @kapoor.sunita (who I absolutely adore)." In another post, Shilpa shared pictures with Raj Kundra and called herself "blessed."

Mira Rajput: Mira Rajput also decked up to celebrate the festival with Shahid Kapoor. Sharing pictures from the night, the celebrity wife wrote, "It's giving bahu. Enjoy the day ladies!"

Tahira Kashyap: Ayushmann Khurrana observed the fast with Tahira Kashyap like every year. The duo celebrated the day filled with love and positivity.