Bollywood actresses decked up in their traditional best to celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth 2023. The Bollywood ladies oozed desi vibes as they flaunted their mehendi and thali for the festival. There were many actresses like Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra and Hansika Motwani who celebrated their first Karwa Chauth after marriage. Let's take a look at the best pictures.

Parineeti Chopra – Raghav Chadha: Parineeti Chopra looked like a vision in a striking red Anarkali suit. The diva shared some romantic pictures with husband Raghav Chadha. The two seemed to be in a playful mood as they posed for the camera. "Happy first Karwa Chauth my love," the Chopra girl wrote while sharing the pictures.

Katrina Kaif – Vicky Kaushal: Katrina Kaif also shared some beautiful family moments with Vicky Kaushal and his parents. The diva looked divine in a gorgeous red saree as she flaunted her sindoor, mangalsutra and mehendi.

Kiara Advani – Sidharth Malhotra: Kiara Advani also shared a picture of her first Karwa Chauth celebration after marriage. Sharing a lovey dovey moment with Sidharth Malhotra, she wrote, "To the moon and back." The Shershaah actor reacted to the post and wrote, "Blessed."

Shilpa Shetty – Raj Kundra: Shilpa Shetty also shared a picture gazing at husband Raj Kundra and wrote, "Chand mera dil Only Mine @onlyrajkundra." The diva looked breathtaking in a pink saree and for a change, Raj Kundra wasn't seen in his mask like last year's Karwa Chauth pics.

Hansika Motwani – Sohael Khaturiya: This is so special in so many ways #happykarwachauth thank you for fasting with me baby. Love you," Hansika Motwani wrote while sharing pictures with her husband.

Rubina Dilaik – Abhinav Shukla: Heavily pregnant Rubina Dilaik also shared her Karwa Chauth celebration pictures with husband Abhinav Shukla. The diva completed the rituals on a video call as Abhinav was busy shooting at a different location.

Athiya Shetty – KL Rahul: Athiya Shetty also shared a picture of the moon on the occasion. She also flaunted her mangalsutra and posed in a bright red saree.

Geeta Basra - Harbhajan Singh: Geeta and Harbhajan also celebrated Karwa Chauth in all its glory. The actress shared several pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram stories.

Natasha Dalal – Varun Dhawan: Varun Dhawan also shared pictures of his wife Natasha Dalal celebrating the festival with a cheeky caption. "Happy karvachauth to everyone out there celebrating. Wishing safety and peace to all. Bharatya naari sab be bhaari though natasha is really light so love making her sit on my lap," he wrote.

Many Bollywood celebrities gathered at Sunita Kapoor's residence last evening to celebrate the occasion. Maana Shetty, Mira Rajput, Geeta Basra and many other B'town ladies shared pictures of their soiree.