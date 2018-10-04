Karunakaran has taken potshots at Vijay over his recent speech at the audio launch function of Sarkar. His tweet enraged the hardcore fans of Thalapathy who came down heavily upon the supporting artiste.

It all started with a tweet where he posted, "Is Kutty Kadhai only for leaders or also for actors ask your fans to not be abusive nanba Nanby and check if they listen .Plz ask them not to be abusive and hateful #Peace bro. [sic]"

Vijay narrated 'kutty kathai' (small story) at the audio launch function of Sarkar. The actor spoke about the corruption and hinted that he would like to uproot it if he enters politics. His indirect references and witty remarks won instant appreciation from the fans, while a section of viewers have disliked his comment.

One among them, apparently, is Karunakaran. The fans of Vijay, who never take any negative comment lightly, trolled and abused him badly.

However, Karunakaran was unaffected by their criticism and gave a befitting reply to a fan as he wrote, "Thamby i will post the certificates of what my dad did for this country as RAW officer also please be informed only reason I started Hating Vijay sir is his abusive fake troll IDS like you and nothing else @actorvijay. [sic]"

On the other hand, actress Kasturi has praised Vijay's speech. She posted, "Just now watched #ThalapathyVijay amazing speech at #SarkarAudioLaunch ASATHAL.Semma punches! Was wondering if someone had written it for him, until he talked off the cuff about Gandhi and politics. Funny, fast,from the heart ! ♥️ sun tv couldn't have seen this coming! [sic]"