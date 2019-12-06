Director Sekhar Reddy Yerra's Telugu movie 90 ML, featuring Kartikeya Gummakonda and Neha Solanki in the lead roles, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

The film 90 ML is a romance drama with a good dose of a comic quotient. Sekhar Reddy Yerra has written the script and dialogues for the movie, which has been produced by Ashok Reddy Gummakonda under the banner Kartikeya Creative works. The flick has received an A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.39 hours.

90 ML movie story: Devadas (Kartikeya Gummakonda) is known as an "authorised drinker", who drinks 90ml of alcohol three times a day. He falls in love with a physiotherapist named Suvasana (Neha Solanki), who hails from a village, which has no wine shop and where no one consumes alcohol. Her family would never approve of alcoholism. How Devadas wins their hearts forms the crux of the story.

Performance: Kartikeya Gummakonda has delivered brilliant performance, which is the highlight of 90 ML. Neha Solanki looks glamourous and her chemistry with the hero is good. Ravikishan, Rao Ramesh, Ali, Posani Krishana Murali, Ajay, Kalakeya Prabhakar, Sathya Prakash and others have done justice to their roles, said the audience.

Technical: 90 ML has decent production values and beautiful picturisation, selection of exotic locales, songs, background score, dialogues, the choreography of action and dance sequences are the attractions on the technical front of the movie, added the viewers.

90 ML movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's verdict:

