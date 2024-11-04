Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gets midnight shows at 1 am and 3 am shows in Mumbai amid box-office success

Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Tripti Dimri have received a thundering response at the box office.

Box-office report of Bhool Bhulaiyaa

On day 2, the film minted Rs 36.50 Cr (early estimates), as per Sacnilk. After two days, the film's gross earnings stand at Rs 72 crore in the domestic market.

As per Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had an overall 75.06% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. Sharing the details of the occupancy, Sacnilk reported the film had 45.63% in the morning shows. The numbers were exponentially high as the film registered 86.92% occupancy in the evening shows and 87.17% in the night shows.

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gets midnight shows at 1 am and 3 am shows in Mumbai

And now with rising demand, the makers have introduced screenings as late as 1 am and 3 am.

The midnight shows will be added to the box-office numbers.

Kartik Aaryan on box-office clash

Kartik Aaryan earlier opened up about this highly anticipated box-office clash. He said, "It's not a versus between the two films; they are part of significant franchises, and I have great admiration for everyone involved. Ye jo versus chalu hua hai, ye bahut galat hai (This versus debate that has started, it's wrong.)"

"Films are not frequently released, and we read about this daily. Now, during Diwali, we have two films coming out that audiences have eagerly awaited for a long time. I appreciate their film, and I will be watching it too. I hope you all support our film as well. Both films have a strong chance of succeeding, I don't see it as a competition," Kartik Aaryan added.