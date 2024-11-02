Movie-goers were in for a treat on the occasion of Diwali, November 1, 2024, when two films clashed at the box office. One being Singham Again and the other one is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both the films were houseful and netizens flocked to the theatres.

If Singham Again is a multi-starrer and has a Ramayana premise. Anees Bazmee's horror-comedy has spoofy elements with a dash of humour and a return of OG Manjulika.

As per the reviews, fans love Kartik Aaryan, Tripti Dimri, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 more than Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff starrer Singham Again.

Just finished watching #BhoolBhulaiyaa3! It's such a fun watch and twist ending is quite bold and daring. #KartikAaryan is sincere, Vidya will make you reminiscent of her earlier Manjulika and #MadhuriDixit has the perfect screen presence for the role of a Queen! pic.twitter.com/YmAHRTZuzb — ??? ?️ (@Instajustice13) November 1, 2024

As a fan, #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 just doesn’t deliver. The script feels disconnected and the acting didn’t help. Not what I was hoping for. #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review.https://t.co/oQNdAnjK8I — Dr. Suraina Malhotra 10 (@ThakurSurabhi91) November 1, 2024

The film has certain references from the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 as Vidya Balan returns to the franchise after 17 years. The previous stories were shot in Rajasthan. While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is shot in West Bengal.

In the film, two hundred years later, Ruhan, aka Rooh Baba (Kartik Aaryan), is hired by the descendants to rid the royal palace of Manjulika ( Vidya Balan), whose spirit has prevented the family from selling it. Over time, the fake ghostbuster learns that he may be dealing with not one but two Manjulikas ( Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan).

Rumour-wise, some of Rooh Baba's tiffs with Pandit, Panditayan, and Chhota Pandit will crack you up. Overall, the masses are still praising Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa as no one can beat the storyline, screenplay and charm the script of the first BB holds even now.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3..

A user said, "Saying it again. This one scene is better than the whole #BhoolBhulaiyaa3 movie. Nobody can come closer to OG #AkshayKumar."

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 feels stretched beyond reason. Slow pacing and long-winded scenes test patience, while patchy direction and bad music add to the disappointment. The film feels like a jumble of scenes thrown together.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review #KartikAaryan #TSeries… pic.twitter.com/yQsS95fJhJ — Satya Sanket (@satyasanket) November 1, 2024

Kahani mein na suspense tha, na emotional depth, sab disappointed ho gaye. Free tickets hone ke bawajood bhi log nahi aaye..#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Exposed#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Reviewpic.twitter.com/jSy8f3ZzYW — Davandar?2 (@Davandartasleem) November 1, 2024

Another mentioned, " #KartikAryan is real Manjulika and he is gay in #BhoolBhulaiyaa3."

This twist adds a layer of complexity that could spark some great discussions!#BhoolBhulaiyaa3Reviewpic.twitter.com/z8S2kGKElr — Kajal (@Kajal83288964) November 1, 2024

The next one wrote, "The film also has a spoof of #Jawan."

The fourth one mentioned, "Watched it today morning as expected with Kartik Oscar bakwasss movie."