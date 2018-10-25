Kartik Aaryan became a star after the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety but looks like this stardom has already gone to his head. The actor has reportedly irked Karan Johar by refusing to be a part of Koffee with Karan season 6.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Kartik refused to share the couch on the show with Vicky Kaushal, apparently because he believes himself to be a much bigger star than the Raazi actor.

This apparent high-handed behaviour by Kartik reportedly left KJo highly pissed, and he replaced him with Ayushmann Khurrana. "Karan wanted Kartik and Vicky together on his show as the two upcoming male stars of Bollywood. But Kartik Aaryan didn't feel comfortable sharing the couch with Vicky. Karan was stunned when he got to know this. He was replaced by Ayushmann Khurrana," the publication quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that this is not the first time that the young actor irked Karan. Kartik had reportedly refused to play second lead in Karan's upcoming movie Good News that features Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. After the big success of his last film, he believes he has reached that level where he should only do first lead characters, the report added.

The offer eventually went to Diljit Dosanjh. Well, if the reports are true, Kartik must watch his steps before it is too late because, there have been many in the industry who started off with a bang but vanished from the screen in no time.

Meanwhile, the first episode of Koffee with Karan current season was marked by the presence of Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. It was an interesting pair to come up on the show as Alia is Ranbir Kapoor's current girlfriend, and Deepika is his ex.

The two actresses showcased great bonding on the show, and there was no sign of any discomfort.