Small screen's most popular and controversial show Koffee with Karan is back and how! Right at the very first episode, Karan Johar invited the embodiment of women power in Indian cinema - Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

While we expected a lot of fireworks between the two, it was a pleasant surprise to find a soothing camaraderie between the two. However, we are not very happy with KJo's choice of questions. We strongly feel that KJo should have included these five questions in his chit-chat with the divas. Let's take a look:

Will this last: We all know Ranbir Kapoor's reputation of being the biggest Casanova in the industry. The long list of the actresses he has dated in the past is a testimony to his attitude of wearing his heart on his sleeves. On this note, Karan Johar should have asked Alia, in his own sugar-coated way, whether she fears of meeting the same fate as the other actresses he has dated in the past. We would have loved to know what makes her believe in Ranbir's love so much and whether he has made any promises which he intends to keep this time?

What do Mahesh Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor talk about: How can we ever forget the picture of Ranbir Kapoor dining with Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt at their house. You remember right? We would have loved to know what was Ranbir's first interaction as Alia Bhatt's boyfriend with Mahesh Bhatt like? And what was the conversation they were having while enjoying their meal together that night. Wouldn't you want to know this?

The first conversation: We saw Deepika and Alia being cosy and comfortable on Karan's couch without being awkward about the elephant in the room. However, we would have loved to know, whether they ever discuss Ranbir Kapoor together or how did they break the ice? Or have they completely avoided that topic and moved on?

Equation between Alia and Ranveer: We got to know the kind of equation that Deepika now shares with Ranbir and Alia has with Ranbir but how could we completely ignore Ranveer's magnanimous presence. We would have loved to know was there any awkwardness between Alia and Ranveer while shooting their film? Or what was the experience of working with Ranveer and their equation in general.

Alia, Deepika and Katrina: We don't need to talk about the history and the common factor these women have had in the industry. But amidst all the conjectures of Deepika and Alia not being on good terms with Katrina, it would have been good to hear from the horse's mouth what's brewing between them now. This conversation would have made up for a perfect coffee table book. Don't you think?