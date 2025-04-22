If you have been a fan of Ekta Kapoor's "Naagin" series, brace yourselves as Karan Johar has just launched the "Naagverse". After a long wait, Karan Johar seems to have made it clear why he joined hands with Kartik Aaryan even after a massive fall-out. And as expected, it wasn't for anything ordinary. Kartik Aaryan has turned into a "naag" (cobra) for Dharma Productions' next titled – 'NaagZilla'.

So, move aside the "Naagin" world as Kartik Aaryan is here to slay the "Naagverse". Yes, you read that right. Not as the boy-next-door, not as the hotshot singer, not as a gangster; Kartik Aaryan will be seen as a "naag" in 'NaagZilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand'. Dharma Productions' took to social media to share the announcement.

The film titled 'Naagzilla' will have Kartik Aaryan playing the role of a human naag (cobra) named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. The film is slated for release on 14th August 2026 on the occasion of Naag Panchami.

The announcement

"Insanon wali picharein toh bahut dekh leen, ab dekho naagon wali pichchar! #NaagZilla - Naag lok ka pehla kaand...Funnn phailaane aa raha hai - Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand. Naag Panchami par aapke nazdeeki Sssssinemas mein - 14 August 2026 ko," read the announcement. Needless to mention, social media went berserk with the announcement.

"Jaani dushman returns," wrote a user. "Isn't the world ending in 2026?" asked another user. "Nonsense," a social media user opined. "An all-time disaster," another social media user commented. "Naagin Pro Max," one more social media user dropped a comment. "Such outdated concept," a user wrote.

"The Ektafication of Dharma need not to be studied because what is this?" was a comment on the announcement video. "Audience is smart, don't just go around making anything," another comment read. "Dear Lord not Karthik again after seeing his acting in Bhool Bhulaiyaa just can't see him act anymore," one more of the comments read.