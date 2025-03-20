Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar are at it again. Even after their patch-up, the two can't stop poking fun at their fall-out. Kartik and Karan came together for IIFA 2025 and a video of the same has now taken over social media. In the video, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor can be seen making fun of Dharma Productions selling its 51% stake to Aadar Poonawalla.

The banter

The clip shows Kartik expressing his desire to be Karan's partner. To this, K Jo asks, "Kya banoge Kartik? Kapde wala, joote wala, cosmetic wala, property wala?" (What will you be? A clothes person, a cobbler, a person handling cosmetics, or property?).

And pat comes Aaryan's reply, "Poonawalla? Woh nahi bola aapne." (You didn't say Poonawalla?). The Dharma honcho quickly corrects the actor and says, "Suno, unka adar se naam lo. 50 per cent stake hai unka." However, not in a mood to stop, Kartik retorts, "Maine 51 per cent suna tha." (I heard it was 51 percent).

Karan Johar on going to acquisition meetings

The news of Aadar Poonawalla buying stakes of Dharma Productions' had left everyone shocked. The 1000 crore deal left many wondering about the need for this acquisition deal by one of the most successful film companies. Even Karan Johar had said that he used to go to the meetings traumatised.

"I didn't know I had a value. I found out. I've to say this. I'm probably not going to come across as clever. I want to come across as who I am. I was traumatized in so many of those meetings. I'm a creative artist. I don't know what's a 'put' and a 'call,' a 'drag' and a 'tag.' He (Adar) kept saying, 'I'm going to drag and you're going to tag'," KJo revealed in an interview with CNBC.