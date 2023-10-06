It was the success of Gadar 2 that has kickstarted many projects which were kept in the backburner for a while now. While Aamir Khan has signed Sunny Deol for the next film under his production house, JP Dutta is also looking at reviving his dreams of making Border 2. The film will reportedly only have Sunny Deol from the previous star cast.

Kartik says NO to Border 2?

JP Dutta is all set to bring back Border 2 with an ensemble cast. And one face he wanted in the new star cast was that of Kartik Aaryan. There have been reports of Kartik Aaryan being approached to be a part of Border 2. Reports have stated that Kartik Aaryan was approached for the project but turned it down as he didn't want to be a part of the multi starrer. The report further states that Ayushmann Khurrana and Ahaan Shetty are some of the names popping up for Border 2.

However, Nidhi Dutta has refuted any such claims and called them baseless. ''In response to the ongoing speculations, T-Series and Nidhi Dutta's sources have refuted the claims of approaching Kartik Aaryan for Border 2. These rumors are baseless and lack any factual basis. The film's supporters are urged to dismiss such misinformation and trust only authentic updates from official sources," a statement read.

Nidhi Dutta also took to social media and wrote, "To all #Border2 Patriots! Excitement is brewing, but let's clear the air. Rumours are swirling, but as of now, no cast is finalised. We share your eagerness & want to update you on every detail. Stay tuned for official news! Your enthusiasm fuels our journey! @TSeries #JPDutta."