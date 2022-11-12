Kartik Aaryan's Freddy has been making the buzz for quite a while now. The actor has now shared his experience of working in the film and preparing for his role.

To suit the character better, Aaryan has put on massive 14 kgs. Fans are going gaga over his determination and perseverance. In the post shared by Kartik, we can see the actor with his chiselled body first and then with his gained weight.

Kartik shares the pic

"This is the Origin Story of #Freddy which put me under a lot of physical strain and sleepless nights , Seldom come such opportunities where we get to showcase a completely different side and Freddy is that character," he wrote with a black heart and turtle emojis.

Netizens go gaga

"I am definitely sure... this is a big game changer..So proud of you K (Kartik)," wrote one user. "To all those sleepless nights, seldom of yours, we are proud of you," another social media user said. "Kartik is undeniably the biggest star of 2022," wrote a netizen. "Such different films, such different roles, you deserve all the awards," opined another netizen.

Kartik's journey

After a couple of flops, Kartik Aaryan bounced back with powerful films like – Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor will also be seen in Shehzada and Captain India, which will essay him in strinkingly challenging characters.

Talking about the same, he told a publication, "I am proud of my struggles and where I have come from. I am proud of my highs and lows, my success and failures. I have learnt a lot from it all and because of the failures I have seen, I value this position where I am today a lot more. I don't want to lose it and so, I will keep on working hard."

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film revolves around Freddy (Kartik Aaryan) who plays an introvert dentist but is also a killer at night. It is no secret that anything Kartik touches turns to gold these days. Now, whether the actor will be able to create the same magic with Freddy, remains to be seen. The film will start streaming on Disney + Hotstar on December.