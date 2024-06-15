Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav was released in theatres on Friday, June 14.

The film, based on the inspiring story of Padma Shri awardee Murlikant Petkar, has received rave reviews from netizens and critics alike, declaring it a must-watch and Kartik Aaryan's best performance to date.

The plot

The film tells the story of a Maharashtrian boy who wants to make a name in wrestling. How his fate changes that leads to unforeseen circulates but in the end, Murli fights against all odds and makes his dream come true.

GRATEFUL for your OVERWHELMING response to our #ChanduChampion trailer ??

The love pouring in from all corners didn't allow me to sleep the entire night. Have been reading each and every response on all platforms. Your love is my superpower, which makes me feel like a Champion… pic.twitter.com/hZO6Vhqvkz — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 19, 2024

Kartik Aaryan has worked immensely hard for the film, from transforming his body to dialect. He truly aced his acting game with his expressions. The sports drama will not only inspire cinephiles but will also move them to tears.

It's emotional, inspirational and has no Romaic angle, the screeplay is crisp without unnecessary drags.

DREAM NEVER DIES!!! ❤️??

An exceptionally phenomenal and hilarious at the same time, #ChanduChampion is a heartwarming and inspiring untold story of India's 1st Paralympics gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. ? pic.twitter.com/QRXae7uxcG — Varad Kulkarni ?? (@garfieldthecato) June 14, 2024

Needless to say, the film will make you believe in your dreams and passion.

Kartik Aaryan is the man of the hour and has impressed movie-goers with his flawless performance

#chanduchampion Interval - predictable but good. Child actor was fantastic. Full marks for trying the one-take sequence just before Interval. You know what is going to happen... Story aur sports dono me but it's still enjoyable pic.twitter.com/TzAwlwuqC8 — badal: the cloud ?️ (@badal_bnftv) June 14, 2024

There's never been a @kabirkhan film I haven't liked. The best kind of mainstream Hindi film for me is one that I can text my mum right after and say, Go watch it ❤️. #ChanduChampion makes you laugh, cry and feel. @Sumitaroraa kya likhte ho mere bhai ?



And this is… pic.twitter.com/0jlo1BXJ7A — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) June 14, 2024

Kartik Aaryan has grown heaps and bounds from playing flamboyant boyfriend roles to now leading a film on his shoulders, the actor has come a long way.

A user wrote, "#ChanduChampion is a standout 2024 sports drama that tells Murlikant Petkar's inspiring story with honesty. #KartikAaryan shines in a transformative role. Despite a slow second half, its powerful narrative and grand production make it a must-watch.."

Another user wrote, "Kartik Aaryan's Career Best Film is Chandu Champion makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you believe in yourself, its an extraordinary film by Kabir Khan."

#KartikAaryan What an incredible actor you are. #ChanduChampion is just too good film with all the right ticks ✅. His best ever performance. His comedy acts are always best but @theAaryanKartik in emotional scenes define what perfection is ♥️. Hard work always pay off pic.twitter.com/gyHYD9WL4H — M A N I S H ? (@diaryofmanish) June 14, 2024

The third one mentioned,"#ChanduChampion follows the template of a Sports Biopic/Sports Drama and executes it flawlessly. In this genre, everyone knows the ending, but the main challenge is to captivate the audience with emotions and feelings, which it successfully achieves. The first half feels a bite.."

#ChanduChampionReview#ChanduChampion is a standout 2024 sports drama that tells Murlikant Petkar's inspiring story with honesty. #KartikAaryan shines in a transformative role. Despite a slow second half, its powerful narrative and grand production make it a must-watch. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Vivek Mishra? (@actor_vivekm) June 13, 2024

The next one wrote, "#KartikAaryan is earnest in his role, probably a role he's worked the hardest on. Vijay Raaz is exceptional! Kabir Khan especially excels in interval block war sequence as a technician! A wavering screenplay but inspiring indeed!"

Review - #ChanduChampion

Rating - 4*/5

Kartik Aaryan Career Best Film

Chandu Champion makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you believe in yourself, its an extraordinary film by Kabir Khan, the true journey of #KabirKhan #karthik #VijayRaaz #YashpalSharma & #RajpalYadav — moviebufff (@RehanAh45597316) June 13, 2024

A user wrote, "Kartik Aaryan gets that rare opportunity to portray the most demanding role so early in his career, he outshines himself and meets the moviegoer's expectations."

#ChanduChampion - WINNER

Rating - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

This is Cinema. A true masterclass by #KabirKhan. Loved each and every moment of the film and what a powerful performance by #KartikAaryan. He has delivered more than expected.

Inspiring story & a powerful message. A Must Watch Film. pic.twitter.com/Bn0t1r2ITw — अपना Bollywood? (@Apna_Bollywood) June 14, 2024

Who is Murlikant Petkar?

Murlikant is India's first Paralympic gold medalist in 1972. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018.