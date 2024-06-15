Chandu Champion movie review
Kabir Khan's directorial Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav was released in theatres on Friday, June 14.

The film, based on the inspiring story of Padma Shri awardee Murlikant Petkar, has received rave reviews from netizens and critics alike, declaring it a must-watch and Kartik Aaryan's best performance to date.

The plot

The film tells the story of a Maharashtrian boy who wants to make a name in wrestling. How his fate changes that leads to unforeseen circulates but in the end, Murli fights against all odds and makes his dream come true.

Kartik Aaryan has worked immensely hard for the film, from transforming his body to dialect. He truly aced his acting game with his expressions. The sports drama will not only inspire cinephiles but will also move them to tears.

It's emotional, inspirational and has no Romaic angle, the screeplay is crisp without unnecessary drags.

Needless to say, the film will make you believe in your dreams and passion.

Kartik Aaryan is the man of the hour and has impressed movie-goers with his flawless performance 

Kartik Aaryan has grown heaps and bounds from playing flamboyant boyfriend roles to now leading a film on his shoulders, the actor has come a long way.

A user wrote, "#ChanduChampion is a standout 2024 sports drama that tells Murlikant Petkar's inspiring story with honesty. #KartikAaryan shines in a transformative role. Despite a slow second half, its powerful narrative and grand production make it a must-watch.."

Another user wrote, "Kartik Aaryan's Career Best Film is Chandu Champion makes you laugh, it makes you cry, it makes you believe in yourself, its an extraordinary film by Kabir Khan."

The third one mentioned,"#ChanduChampion follows the template of a Sports Biopic/Sports Drama and executes it flawlessly. In this genre, everyone knows the ending, but the main challenge is to captivate the audience with emotions and feelings, which it successfully achieves. The first half feels a bite.."

The next one wrote, "#KartikAaryan is earnest in his role, probably a role he's worked the hardest on. Vijay Raaz is exceptional! Kabir Khan especially excels in interval block war sequence as a technician! A wavering screenplay but inspiring indeed!"

A user wrote, "Kartik Aaryan gets that rare opportunity to portray the most demanding role so early in his career, he outshines himself and meets the moviegoer's expectations."

Who is Murlikant Petkar?

Murlikant is India's first Paralympic gold medalist in 1972. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2018.

