Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's latest horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, and Vidya Balan, premiered on Netflix on December 27, 2024, just a month after its theatrical release. The film in theatres clashed with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh starrer Singham Again. On the other hand, Rohit Shetty's film has dropped on Amazon Prime.

Both the films on OTT have left the netizens disappointed, and netizens who couldn't flock to theatres when it was released, watched them on OTT and reviewed the film.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 2nd time watch was awful ?

While I found it better when I watched it in theater.

But Singham 3 had slight better repeat value.

Final rating

Singham 3- 2.25/5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 - 1.5/5 pic.twitter.com/0qiEiHrOuC — Siku (@BeingSaurebh) December 27, 2024

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 was badly slammed by netizens. Infact, singer Goldboy, known for the track Photo from Kartik Aaryan's 2019 film Luka Chuppi also criticised the horror comedy. Taking to social media he wrote in Punjabi, "Waheguru ki ho gaya eh Bollywood movies nu, watching #bhoolbhulaiyaa3 Worst movie ever Very disappointed."

Another mentioned, "Just watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Netflix, and it's a total disaster. Kartik Aaryan's overacting is unbearable, trying to mimic Akshay Kumar without the charm or skill. The storyline? Cringe and predictable, a horror-comedy with neither horror nor comedy. The only good thing about the movie is the music."

Just watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Netflix, and it's a total disaster. Kartik Aaryan's overacting is unbearable, trying to mimic Akshay Kumar without the charm or skill. The storyline? Cringe and predictable, a horror-comedy with neither horror nor comedy. The only good thing… pic.twitter.com/3jV3CHpMid — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 28, 2024

The third user mentioned, "There are few scenes where you feel the dialogues are dubbed by Akshay Kumar. Pure overacting."

The next user mentioned, "Forced horror, cringe comedy, and a story so illogical it made my popcorn sad. Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan deserved better, though their dance number was pure grace. Kartik struggled, the jokes fell flat, and even the ghosts seemed tired of this franchise. The only twist? Wondering how it even got made."

Just watched Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on Netflix, and it's a total disaster. Kartik Aaryan's overacting is unbearable, trying to mimic Akshay Kumar without the charm or skill. The storyline? Cringe and predictable, a horror-comedy with neither horror nor comedy. The only good thing… pic.twitter.com/3jV3CHpMid — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) December 28, 2024

The fifth one mentioned, "Worst Bollywood movie of 2024."