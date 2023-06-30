Kartik Aaryan – Karan Johar's fall out might be a thing of the past now. The two were spotted at an event together recently and there didn't seem to be any awkwardness between them. Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor were supposed to play the lead in Dostana 2. After the whole fiasco, Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan had public fall out. Dharma Productions had even released a statement saying that there looking for a new face for the film.

The pleasant exchange

What followed was a lot of cooked up stories about Kartik Aaryan's 'unprofessionalism', his demand for an exorbitant fee and what not. On the other hand, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor-maintained silence on the matter. However, it now seems that Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have buried the hatchet. Kartik was seen at a suburban multiplex which was playing Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Karan Johar too walked in into the multiplex with Maheep Kapoor. The two were seen engaging in a bit of a chit chat and even gave each other a hug. Etimes report said that there was no awkwardness between the two and the vibe seemed cordial and pleasant

Kartik's take on keeping mum

"I believe in what my mother has taught me and these are my values too... when there's an altercation between two people, the younger one should never speak about it. I follow that and hence I never speak about it," Kartik Aaryan had once said in an interview about the extensive reports of the fall out between them.

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani are now enjoying the success of their Friday release – Satyaprem Ki Katha. The film managed to make a business of Rs 9 crore on day 1. The film is called and out-and-out love story and the lead pair's fans are going gaga over their chemistry.