Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have lately been almost an inseparable couple, and the actor's latest gesture suggests he is madly in love with the Kedarnath actress.

Kartik apparently ditched Katrina Kaif in order to spend some quality time with his rumoured lady-love Sara. According to reports, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor was supposed to attend a big fat destination wedding in Bali with Katrina, but he chose to ditch the plan at the last moment.

As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Kartik decided to skip the star-studded wedding, so that he could spend some quality time with Sara in India. Well, looks like the two young actors are deeply in love.

The apparent romance between Sara and Kartik started after the former had openly expressed her fondness for him on national television. She had admitted that she had a crush on Kartik, following which, the actor also showed interest in knowing Sara better.

However, their bond grew stronger after they started working together on the sets of Love Aaj Kal 2. A number of pictures and videos of them sharing some candid moments on the sets of the film had surfaced on the internet.