Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday in style with industry friends. Kartik looked dapper in white shirt and trousers. His signature hairdo and minimal necklace amped up his style quotient. The theme of the bash seemed to be white too as almost all the celebs turned up wearing their best in white.

The celebrated guest list

Ayushmann Khurrana, Disha Patani, Vaani Kapoor, Mini Mathur, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, director Anees Bazmee, actor Ayush Sharma and many others were spotted at the do as well. Kartik's rumoured girlfriend, Ananya Panday arrived in style in a white bodycon dress. Disha entered the party with her mystery man that raised many eyebrows.

Sara and Ananya's wish

Kartik was rumoured to be dating Sara Ali Khan during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal. What made the duo part ways remain unknown but there is no bitterness between the two. Sara Ali Khan had the most adorable birthday wish for the Freddy actor. She wrote, "Happiest birthday @kartikaaryan. Hope this year is all that you've hoped for, and may all your dream continue coming true."

Ananya, who was said to have been quite close to Vijay Deverakonda and Kartik Aaryan at one point of time, wrote, "No secret that you're gonna have a blockbuster year. Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan." Kartik's parents threw a midnight surprise for their boy.

Sharing those pictures, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor wrote, "In every birth i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kiki."