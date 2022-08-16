Nikhil Siddhartha's Nikhil Siddhartha Karthikeya has come out with flying colors at the box office. In the opening weekend, the Telugu flick has made an impressive collection.

Collection Break Up

As per the trade reports, Karthikeya has grossed Rs 6.8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 3.84 crore in the first weekend in Nizam region. In Ceded, it has raked in Rs 2.7 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.80 crore.

In Andhra, the movie has earned Rs 8 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 5.36 crore.

From the two Telugu-speaking states, Karthikeya has made a collection of Rs 17.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 11 crore.

In the Hindi belt, it has earned Rs 2 crore with a distributors' share of 80 lakh.

Among the overseas centres, Karthikeya has collected Rs 3.9 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.56 crore. From the rest of the world, it has raked in Rs 2.1 crore with a distributors' share of 84 lakh.

The film has earned Rs 25.5 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 14.2 crore at the worldwide box office.

As per the reports, Karthikeya 2 has enjoyed good viewership on Tuesday as well. It has already become a profitable venture and has been declared a "blockbuster" by trade trackers.

Karthikeya is a mystery thriller film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film features Nikhil Siddhartha, Swati Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, and Jayaprakash in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Venkata Srinivas on Magnus Cine Prime banner. Shekar Chandra composed the film's music while Karthik Ghattamaneni and Karthika Srinivas were its cinematographer and editor respectively.

The film revolves around a closed Kartikeya temple on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and showcases the life of a curious medico Karthik and his nexus with the temple.