Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya has continued to do well at the box office. The good positive word has helped the film retain its viewership.

Area Wise Collection of Karthikeya

In four days, Karthikeya has earned Rs 8.3 crore in Nizam region with a distributors' share of Rs 4.7 crore, Rs 3.2 from Ceded with a distributors' income of Rs 2.10 crore and Rs 9.6 crore in Andhra with a distributors' share of Rs 6.3 crore.

The Telugu film has collected a total of Rs 21.1 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 13.1 crore in four days.

The Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer has earned Rs 3 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.2 crore in the Hindi belt.

In the US, the Telugu movie has collected Rs 4.6 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 1.84 crore.

The film has raked in Rs 2.35 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 94 lakh.

The worldwide collection of the film stands at Rs 31.05 crore with a distributors' share of Rs 17.08 crore.

Karthikeya is a mystery thriller film written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film features Nikhil Siddhartha, Swati Reddy, Tanikella Bharani, Rao Ramesh, and Jayaprakash in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Venkata Srinivas on Magnus Cine Prime banner. Shekar Chandra composed the film's music while Karthik Ghattamaneni and Karthika Srinivas were its cinematographer and editor respectively.

The film revolves around a closed Kartikeya temple on the border of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and showcases the life of a curious medico Karthik and his nexus with the temple.