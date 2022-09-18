The much-awaited mystery adventure thriller Karthikeya 2 is all set for its OTT debut. The treasure hunt thriller minted Rs 116 crores worldwide with Rs 56.2 crores coming from the Telugu states. The film also opened to rave reviews from critics across the nation. The latest buzz is that the film will be premiered on Zee5 on September 30. An official announcement is awaited.

Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the plot revolves around Dr Karthikeya who is on a quest to find Lord Krishna's anklet. Post the phenomenal success of the film, lead actor Nikhil has confirmed that the film will have more sequels and the team is planning to expand the franchise in a big way. Interestingly, the film grossed just Rs 7 lakhs on its opening day in the Hindi belt but grew exponentially with word-of-mouth reviews.

And here comes Liger. The Vijay Devarakonda-starrer was a dud at the box office despite its star-studded promotions. The sports drama will make its OTT debut on September 25 on Disney Hotstar. Liger is a sports drama with Vijay and Ananya Pandey playing the lead. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions co-producing the film alongside Puri Connects.

Vijay Devarakonda appears as a kickboxer with a stammer who gives his heart and soul to the sport. Renowned boxer Mike Tyson makes a special appearance in this flick.