On the way to inaugurate the historic Kartarpur Corridor, a first in seven decades between India and Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid obeisance at the Gurdwara Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab. Wearing a saffron turban, Modi also attended a programme at Dera Baba Nanak. He was accompanied by Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri and Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal.

During his speech at the at Dera Baba Nanak, PM Modi expressed, "I would like to thank the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan Niazi for respecting the sentiments of India." He further added, "The opening of Kartarpur Sahib corridor before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devi Ji has brought us immense happiness."

Here is the video of the speech:

#WATCH PM Modi speaking at the inauguration of the Integrated Check Post of #KartarpurCorridor https://t.co/HlpnpWrXvK — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2019

Earlier on Saturday morning, Modi paid obeisance at the highly revered Sikh shrine, Ber Sahib Gurudwara in Sultanpur Lodhi, where he was accompanies by Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Badal.

Modi was received by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Union minister Harsimrat Badal. The Prime Minister flew into Sultanpur Lodhi in a helicopter from the Amritsar airport. The Shriomani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which has control over Sikh religious affairs, manages gurdwaras (Sikh temples) in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, including the holiest of Sikh shrines Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple in Amritsar, presented a 'siropa' (robe of honour) to Modi.

One of the main wishes of the pilgrims arriving in the historical Sultanpur Lodhi have been to take a dip in the 'Bein'. To fulfill the wish, the Punjab government has spent Rs 4.96 crore on the development of the Bein and made arrangements for the pilgrims to take a dip without any hassle. The pilgrims take a dip in the Bein before paying obeisance at the Gurdwara Ber Sahib.

ਗੁਰਦੁਆਰਾ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਬੇਰ ਸਾਹਿਬ, ਸੁਲਤਾਨਪੁਰ ਲੋਧੀ ਵਿਖੇ ਆ ਕੇ ਮਨ ਨੂੰ ਸੁਕੂਨ ਮਿਲਿਆ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਸਭ ਦਾ ਭਲਾ ਕਰੇ। pic.twitter.com/KwdDjOLc6D — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 9, 2019

The government has spent Rs 4.96 crore on the lining of the holy river's banks before releasing water in the Bein. A separate enclosure for the "shnaan" of women pilgrims has also been prepared. For the benefit of pilgrims, two high-level bridges have also been constructed. The pilgrims are using these bridges for reaching the Bein and to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib.